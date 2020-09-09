Lead Pronto Ltds Scott Evans Chalks up 10 for Charity

It has been a long road for Lead Prontos founder Scott Evans who has just chalked up an impressive 10 for charity.

[UKPRwire, Wed Sep 09 2020] At the weekend, Lead Pronto Ltds managing director joined his friend Lee Foxcroft to complete the last of 10 runs in a challenge that started back in March at the Chester 10k, and finished with the MoRunning 10k in Liverpool. Both were running to raise funds for suicide prevention campaign CALM (Campaign against Living Miserably).



Their challenge saw the two run eight 10k races and two half marathons between March and November, amassing a total of 75.8 miles run.



Events run were as follows:

Chester 10K Sunday 10th March

Mersey 10K Sunday 14th April

Liverpool Spring 10K Sunday 5th May

Abersoch 10K Saturday 1st June

Port Sunlight 10K Sunday 16th June

York 10k 4th August

Run The Lights Blackpool 10k Saturday 24th August

Wirral Half Marathon Sunday 8th September

Abersoch Half Marathon Saturday 21st September

MoRunning 10K Saturday 16th November



Commenting on completion of the challenge, Scott said: It was great to be able to support and run alongside my mate Lee who came up with the idea of this challenge to support CALM, a charity he was keen to raise funds for having had his own issues with mental health.



I couldnt think of a better cause to support and the races over the last few months has been challenging, especially the half marathons in September. So far weve raised over a 1,000 but it would be great if we could reach that 1,800 target, so Id ask people to dig deep and support a charity that makes such a big difference to the lives of young men.



His friend Lee explained I his own personal reasons for the challenge and said: Ive struggled with mental health in the past and I still do today, Ive struggled with anxiety and depression for many years. Ive had some of the most serious lows in my life but Ive always been lucky enough to have some amazing people around me to bring me back up again.



In the past I havent been keen on talking about it but speaking out and talking to people changed my mentality and is still sinking in today, even just one person listening can help. Men often fear peoples opinions and judgement, we wont talk about our problems or our worries.



Male suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. Its a problem that takes courage to speak out.



He added: I want to thank Scott for coming on this journey with me. Over the last few years hes become one of my best friends and I couldnt think of a better person to go on this journey with.



CALM provide a helpline 0800 585858 and webchat staffed by trained professionals, and campaign to help prevent suicide in the UK. Their goal is a life less miserable for you, your friends, your family and for all men. A website www.theCALMzone.net provides inspiring content by men for men.



To support Scott and Lee's fundraising effort, go to their Justgiving page (https://justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-foxcroft) or visit Lead Pronto (https://leadpronto.co.uk/).