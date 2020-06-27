Ideanomics MEG Announces Completion of Tianjin Zhongcheng Order

Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX) is pleased to announce that its Mobile Energy Global (MEG) subsidiary, Qingdao Ai Neng Ju New Energy Sales Company Ltd, based at its Qingdao EV hub has completed its order for Tianjin Zhongcheng Jiaye Automobile Trading Co., Ltd. (Tianjin Zhongcheng), which was recently announced on June 19, 2020.

In addition to the physical vehicle delivery, the financing, licensing, insurance, and vehicle registration plate administration are all complete. This allows for the issuance of PRC tax invoices, which can only be issued when an order is complete in its entirety. MEG has issued a tax invoice to Tianjin Zhongcheng finalizing the completion of this order.



As a recap, the order is for a total of 42 vehicles valued at RMB 31 Million, or USD 4.4 Million, or approximately USD 100,000 per vehicle. The order was fulfilled with Toyota Land Cruiser models and delivery was completed in the past few days.



Ideanomics Business Model



Commercial EV Sales - Revenue Streams



Lease Financing â€“ Fund Supported



Cash & Non-Cash Fund Sales



Quingdao EV Hub Sales



Treeletrick Asean Sales



Energy Sales - Revenue Streams



Prepaid electricity sales for commercial fleets



EV fast Charging Network Sales



5G Smart City Energy Sales



Electricity Purchasing Card with China Union Pay



