Ideanomics MEG Announces Completion of Tianjin Zhongcheng Order
Total order valued at RMB 31 Million or USD 4.4 Million, Toyota brand vehicles fulfilled
[UKPRwire, Sat Jun 27 2020] Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX) is pleased to announce that its Mobile Energy Global (MEG) subsidiary, Qingdao Ai Neng Ju New Energy Sales Company Ltd, based at its Qingdao EV hub has completed its order for Tianjin Zhongcheng Jiaye Automobile Trading Co., Ltd. (Tianjin Zhongcheng), which was recently announced on June 19, 2020.
In addition to the physical vehicle delivery, the financing, licensing, insurance, and vehicle registration plate administration are all complete. This allows for the issuance of PRC tax invoices, which can only be issued when an order is complete in its entirety. MEG has issued a tax invoice to Tianjin Zhongcheng finalizing the completion of this order.
As a recap, the order is for a total of 42 vehicles valued at RMB 31 Million, or USD 4.4 Million, or approximately USD 100,000 per vehicle. The order was fulfilled with Toyota Land Cruiser models and delivery was completed in the past few days.
Ideanomics Business Model
Commercial EV Sales - Revenue Streams
Lease Financing â€“ Fund Supported
Cash & Non-Cash Fund Sales
Quingdao EV Hub Sales
Treeletrick Asean Sales
Energy Sales - Revenue Streams
Prepaid electricity sales for commercial fleets
EV fast Charging Network Sales
5G Smart City Energy Sales
Electricity Purchasing Card with China Union Pay
https://ideanomics.com/