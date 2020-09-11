Speedy Freight Sees 200% Increase in the Movement of Medical Consignments

National Courier Speedy Freight, has today announced a 200% increase in the movement of medical related consignments since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March this year covering 150,000 miles across the country.

[UKPRwire, Fri Sep 11 2020] The goods include national transportation of vital PPE equipment, including protective masks and gloves to key NHS and care workers. Speedy Freight has also been delivering critical apparatus such as ventilators to hospitals across the country. Destinations also include the specialist Nightingale hospitals, with cargo covering vital medical equipment to copper piping to the temporary hospitals.



Mike Smith, Managing Director at Speedy Freight said, Keeping the nation moving is critical during these testing times and Speedy Freight is doing everything it can to make sure deliveries are continuing across the country. We bring vital medical equipment to hospitals and care facilities who need it most, whether this is construction material for temporary hospitals or vital PPE for our NHS and key workers. Were also supporting the effort to boost morale for workers on the front-line with deliveries of confectionary foods to hospitals. We are determined to continue to meet this demand and play our part.



In addition to medical supplies, Speedy Freight has been delivering furniture to Covid-19 test centres and vital signage to UK supermarkets to aid social distancing practices.



About Speedy Freight



Speedy Freight operates over 60 branches across the UK. Our network of dedicated courier services means urgent or sensitive freight can be collected within 60 minutes of booking and delivered anywhere in the UK. Speedy Freight moves any size or shape of consignment, with access to a fleet of 4,000 vehicles across the country, ranging from full-weight artics to small vans. A 24/7 business operating 365 days of the year, Speedy Freight delivers, whatever to wherever. Were there.



Speedy Freight is part of the Eddie Stobart Logistics family which enables us to deliver innovative supply chain solutions. Our specialised offerings in transportation, warehousing and value-added services have helped develop strong partnerships within a diverse customer base.



For more information about Speedy Freight please contact: Head of Marketing



Aimee Spilsbury on 0161 938 9077

Email: aimee.spilsbury@speedyfreight.com

Website: https://speedyfreight.co.uk/