Get Overnight Realistic Wigs From Nadula Company

overnight express hair wig

[UKPRwire, Fri Apr 29 2022] Nadula hair, a professional 100% human hair products online supplier, has upgraded its shipping methods recently. Customers can get their items as soon as overnight.







To provide customers with more convenience and a better wonderful shopping experience online, Nadula provides different shipping methods for the customers from different areas, and others women For the customers from the US, the products will be delivered from the warehouse in California, USA. Two shipping methods are offered including Free Shipping and Overnight express.Customers can order Vpart wigs , Ginger wigs , weave ponytail , melted hd lace wigs from nadula.com with overnight express. Free shipping means no shipping fee no matter the order price, and Overnight express will be one day faster than Free Shipping. And the exact delivery time will vary by region.







1. Western part of US: 2-3 working days with Free Shipping; 2 working days with Overnight express



2. Middle part of US: 3-4 working days with Free Shipping; 3 working days with Overnight express



3. Eastern part of US: 4-5 working days with Free Shipping; 4 working days with Overnight express



USPS and UPS shipping companies are in charge of Free Shipping; while UPS is in charge of Overnight express. Customers can contact Nadula's online customer service to resolve the questions about shipping methods and decide which shipping method to choose.







For the customers in Nigeria, the hair products will be delivered by a DHL shipping company. With the Free Shipping method, customers can get their items after 3-5 working days.







It should be noted that one day in a week won't process orders U.S Saturday. Because all Shipping companies close on Sunday. Customers should choose the right shipping method with concern after Friday. And orders will only remain for 5 working days after placement when the phone number missing or unclear address. Longer than that, the order will be canceled and money will be returned accordingly. Therefore, customers have to make sure to leave the correct shipping address and telephone number when they place orders.







About Nadula



As a worldwide brand for human hair, Nadula has always adhered to the principles of natural, durability, and luxury and the aim of encouraging women worldwide to be confident, bold, brave, and to be themselves. Nadula insists on providing high-quality human hair wigs at the best price, including lace front human hair wigs, HD lace wigs, headband wigs, V part wigs, hair weaves, etc. In addition, they have designed various hairstyles to meet individuals' needs, such as bob human hair wigs, body wave human hair wigs, straight human wigs, curly human hair wigs, and deep wave human hair wigs. For more about Nadula Hair, just visit the homepage: https://www.nadula.com .











