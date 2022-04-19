From GB with love: Video messages of support for Ukraine and young refugees to join Hackney film-makers

Young volunteers learning to shoot with the Citizen TV making charity WORLDwrite, have today launched their first episode of a short solidarity video for Ukraine.

[UKPRwire, Tue Apr 19 2022] On the streets of Dalston, East London, volunteers and passersby provide eloquent testimony to the strength of support in the UK for Ukrainian people. With additional interviews provided by a brave Russian protestor and refugees in Warsaw we learn of the hopes for Ukraine's victory, for an end to Putin's tyranny and for peace between former neighbours and friends.



Asked if the government is doing enough, Louis a student from Hackney tells us "It's all well and good being supportive with their voices, but that's not what the people of Ukraine need, they need actual, tangible help. Really we need to decide if we are going to be on the right or the wrong side of history here."



Director Ceri Dingle said today: "The young media-makers we work with have produced this video with verve and a passion that shows. Members of the public don't hold back either, they expect more from the government and their messages of support are heartfelt. We're delighted too, to be helping Hleb (25) and Vladlena (22), two young film-makers from Ukraine who have fled the war and who contributed to this short. If we can raise the funds, we can help them to come here, work with the charity and be more than refugees."



The film is freely available to watch on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yp3QhSKzcM



Episode 2 of From GB with love, will be produced by young Citizen TV makers learning 'on the job' during the Easter holidays and some spaces are still available for 16-25 year olds interested in taking part. A simple sign-up form is available at https://www.worldwrite.org.uk/volunteering



The fundraising page for Hleb and Vladlena is at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/sadhvisharmamemorialfund



For further details and interviews, please contact world.write@btconnect or phone Ceri Dingle on 020 8985 5435.



WORLDwrite is the East London based charity renowned for its documentaries and videos that address pressing social issues and give a platform to lesser heard voices and views. The charity runs an award-winning online Citizen TV channel which champions quality citizen reporting and provides free film training to young people to make this possible.

The charity's next free training package, thanks to support from the Jack Petchey Foundation, is taking place during the Easter holidays. Some spaces are still available and 16-25's can apply at https://www.worldwrite.org.uk/volunteering

WORLDwrite-produced documentaries include the award-winning, internationally-screened Every Cook Can Govern: The life, works & impact of C.L.R. James, the multi-award winning film Women: a success story and the acclaimed documentary Sylvia Pankhurst: Everything Is Possible.



More details are available on the charity's website at www.worldwrite.org.uk

Company: https://worldwrite.org.uk

Contact Name: WORLDWrite

Contact Email: world.write@btconnect.com

