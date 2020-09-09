GET YOUR BOWLGOALS SORTED WITH FRESH, FUNKY, URBAN THAI STREET FOOD FROM BANGKOK BOWLS

Time to say Sawasdee to Café Isan’s urban little sister – Bangkok Bowls – authentic, flavourful bowls of goodness delivered direct to your door via Deliveroo

[UKPRwire, Wed Sep 09 2020] Bangkok Bowls is the summer experience we all crave – a bowl of healthy, freshly cooked Thai food delivered straight to your door. Cooked by the same creative chefs behind the award-winning Café Isan, Bangkok Bowls is inspired by the steamy fresh street food found on every street corner in Bangkok.



Partner and Co-Founder Lisa Knight explains: “We came up with the concept after talking to friends. Think of it as Café Isan’s funky urban little sister. This is food inspired by the hustle and bustle of the legendary night markets of Bangkok, with enough punchy flavours to keep you hustling and bustling all day.”



“Our customers love the flexibility of building your own bowl, but we’ve also we've re-packaged the big favourites like Satay (in both vegan and chicken versions) and added rice and side salads into one handy bowl.”



A delivery-only concept, the bowls are available via bangkokbowls.net and Deliveroo.



Dive into one of eight signature bowls, created to take your tastebuds to Thailand and back as you devour your dish.



Try The Hustler, street-style chicken, Thai basil, green beans and red onion tossed in a light soy and garlic sauce, topped with a fried egg on a jasmine rice base.



Or why not hit up everyone’s familiar favourite, a classic chicken pad Thai in Chef New’s signature sweet tamarind sauce, with a side of peanuts and a lime wedge?



A more contemporary nod to Bangkok’s famous street food is the Wings and Sticky Rice bowl – comprises three delectable jumbo wings marinated in Chef New’s famous Thai mix, sticky rice and a side of sweet chili sauce.



There’s also a sweet and sour chicken bowl and a chicken satay bowl, and the main bowls all come in more planet-friendly vegan versions.



There are those among us who know exactly what we want. For the decisive ones, why not take advantage of the “Your Bowl. Your Way” concept, which allows you to choose from an assortment of curry sauces, a base – rice or noodles - proteins, all your favourite fresh veggies and a selection of delicious toppings in dozens of exciting personalised combinations.

You'll also find plenty of gluten-free options.



All dishes can have sides added for a few dirhams extra – including homemade veg spring rolls, and for extra zing, add sweet chilli sauce, chilli flakes or a bold fresh Bird's Eye chilli, and are delivered in eco-friendly 90% paper packaging.



Head over to Bangkokbowls.net today to grab your satisfying street-style feast.



Open for delivery from 11.45am - 10pm.

@bangkokbowls



To grab a bowl via Deliveroo: https://deliveroo.ae/menu/dubai/jlt-west/bangkok-bowls



About Café Isan



Multiple-award winning Café Isan, Dubai’s most authentic Thai streetfood and tea bar restaurant, is the jewel in the crown of JLT’s dining scene and is the heart of the local Thai community. Serving up genuine Isan specialties and Thai classics, Chef New is renowned for memorable dishes, great prices and happy customers. Opened in 2016, Café Isan is down-to-earth, vintage Thai with a smile. Food from Isan is lesser known than its central Thai counterpart. Soups are clear and made without a coconut base, and the food is traditionally spicier. However, don't sweat as everything is made fresh, so you can choose your preferred spice level!



WINNER: ‘Best Thai’ Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2020. 'Best Budget' & Shortlisted 'Best Thai' Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2017* TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2017 & 2018 Nominee - 2018 BBC Good Food Awards

+971 (0)4 5579778 / +971 (0)58 287 3181



Visit cafeisan.co



Social Media: @cafeisan



Media contact:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

ananda@theshakespeare.agency

www.shakespearecomms.com

00 971 50 296 0503

