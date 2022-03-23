MANNA LONDON BRINGS HEALTHY VEGAN FOOD BACK TO THE CAPITAL

- Food for the body, manna for the soul

- London's newest, oldest vegan restaurant fights the rising tide of unhealthy vegan food

- Mother's Day bookings now being taken

[UKPRwire, Wed Mar 23 2022] London's oldest vegan restaurant -- MANNA LONDON -- has re-opened its doors with a menu focusing on high-quality, organic, nutritious and simply delicious plant-based food.



The wholly-vegan venue, nestled just off Regent's Park Road in Primrose Hill, is a refreshing change to the growing number of vegan fast-food joints and production line restaurants dominating the capital's dining scene.



After undergoing a pandemic-induced refurbishment, including a new entrance and vegan bar, new kitchen and a whole new team, the 60-seater cosy venue on Erskine Road is now re-open, offering customers old and new a menu bursting with goodness, seasonal ingredients, and focusing on wholesome food that benefits the body and feeds the soul.



Everything is made in-house, including the sauces, breads and pastries, from UK ingredients as much as possible and practical. Environmental impact and recycling food are foremost considerations.



Spokesperson Stella Mitchell says: "Our renewed emphasis is on delivering what our customers have come to know and love - healthy home-cooked, honest food with the MANNA LONDON restaurant flair. Taste and nutrition are our watchwords. We ensure everything on our menu is not only plant-based but also low sugar, low salt, and we are extremely allergen-aware. As everything is freshly made on site in the vegan kitchen, we welcome guests who have intolerances and have worked hard to make MANNA LONDON a warm, welcoming, inclusive space."



Hero items on the menu include Manna's full English breakfast, (signature homemade sausage, baked beans, hash browns and tofu scramble with baked tomato and grilled mushrooms); a nutritious Buddha Bowl, (a warming combination of noodles, scrambled tofu, coriander, and tomato in a vegetable broth); a newly-launched Manna Sunday Roast and the extremely popular Bangers & Mash (Manna's secret recipe sausage served over mashed and sweet potato, drizzled with a rich red wine and onion gravy) .



Diners can expect seasonal menu changes, a mix of classic and new dishes, all delivering an overarching sense of well-being and quality presentation.



MANNA LONDON is a welcome foil to the rising tide of unhealthy high sugar, high salt, high fat vegan fast food. MANNA LONDON is also now open with an online delicatessen - offering pastries, breads, cakes and sweet or savoury treats - all baked fresh in-house. The deli adds an additional vegan twist to a range of ice cream, honey, jams and tea-infused juices - as well as very tasty dog biscuits - all made fresh at Manna.



The restaurant is currently offering a special weekend brunch deal, an outstanding Sunday Roast, and an extra special set five-course Mother's Day lunch on March 27th, offered alongside the usual à la carte menu.



MANNA LONDON has also been hosting a wide range of celebratory events, such as bar and bat mitzvahs, birthdays and weddings. The venue offers a private area and is able to cater for all dietary needs.



While the doors are re-opening in stages, MANNA LONDON has a reputation stretching back to 1967, when the restaurant blazed a trail as one of the capital's only fully plant-based dining options. Building on that heritage, today MANNA LONDON still strives to offer a natural, organic, seasonal menu, working to the mantra "We are what you eat". So, plant-based food at its best!



Booking is highly recommended for this incredibly popular Primrose Hill venue - click here or call 07788 835892 to secure a table.