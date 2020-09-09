Tech Results Unveils Its Redesigned Website

Tech Results launches a newly redesigned website to help businesses easily find information about its managed IT services offerings.

[UKPRwire, Wed Sep 09 2020] A UK-based fast growing managed IT service provider, Tech Results proudly announce the launch of its newly redesigned website (https://www.techresults.co.uk/).



Apart from fresh look and design, the new website provides easy access to a wide range of managed IT services (such as hosted desktop, managed office 365, hosted VoIP, online backups etc) that it offers to small and mid-sized businesses.



Also, introduces three types of partner programs enabling partners to expand their IT service offerings and capabilities.



We are thrilled to share the news that we recently pushed a new version of our company website LIVE a few weeks ago, said Mark Cunningham, Sales Director at Tech Results Ltd. We are hoping for increased interest in our IT products and services with faster resolution to customer queries.



A dedicated blog section will be soon available to offer latest news, tips, guides related to managed IT services.

